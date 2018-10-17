What to Know A mechanical issue caused two "loud noises" passengers on a 6 train reported hearing Wednesday morning, the MTA said

Riders reported hearing the noises as their train left the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue station

6 trains were running express between Grand Central and 125th due to the investigation, but service later resumed with delays

A mechanical issue disrupted service and caused two "loud noises" passengers reported hearing as they rode the 6 train Wednesday morning, the MTA said.

The agency said it was investigating after riders reported hearing two "explosion sounds" as their train left 59th Street-Lexington Avenue Station. In a tweet not long after, the MTA said the incident was caused by a "mechanical issue."

The issue was related to the train's brakes, the NYPD said.

6 trains were running express between Grand Central and 125th Street as the MTA investigated, but service had resumed with delays as of around 9:40 a.m.

Several social media users had tweeted that they'd heard two loud noises as their train left the 59th Street station, adding that they were being held at the 68th Street station.

"Two loud explosion sounds on 6 train as we exited 59 St. Currently being held at 68 St for investigation. Scary," one person tweeted.

