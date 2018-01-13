Self-Proclaimed MS-13 Gang Members Rob Cabbie on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Self-Proclaimed MS-13 Gang Members Rob Cabbie on Long Island: Police

Published at 8:35 PM EST on Jan 13, 2018 | Updated at 8:44 PM EST on Jan 13, 2018

    Suffolk County Police
    Jeremy Jones, 27, and Jose Molina, 20.

    Two men who admitted to being MS-13 gang members were arrested after they robbed a cabbie on Long Island, police said.

    Jeremy Jones, 27, and Jose Molina, 20, were both charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

    The two men from Queens robbed the taxi driver Friday night on Oak Street in Copiague, according to Suffolk County Police. 

    They were scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Saturday.

    It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

    No injuries were reported in the robbery. 

