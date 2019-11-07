Retired General and Doctor Loree Sutton Declares Bid to Be NYC's First Female Mayor - NBC New York
Retired General and Doctor Loree Sutton Declares Bid to Be NYC's First Female Mayor

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    A doctor, retired Army general and former veterans' services commissioner declared her candidacy for New York City mayor on Thursday, which could make her the city's first female and first openly gay leader. 

    Loree Sutton, a Bronze Star winner and a veteran of various Middle East operations, retired from her city role at the end of October. Speculation began quickly that she could launch a bid for the 2021 race.  

    “We’re all in this together,” Sutton said in a statement, adding "I passionately believe there’s nothing wrong with our City that can’t be fixed by what’s right with our City."

    Sutton spent three years as the Army's top psychiatrist and five years running the city's office for veterans. 

    The race is expected to be a crowded one, with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. also eyeing bids to replace the term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

    This is a developing story. 

