What to Know A gas station attendant in South Hempstead, Long Island, was struck and killed by a driver stealing $22 worth of gas, cops and witnesses say

The victim, a Turkish immigrant and father of two who worked at the station for 25 years, was 59 years old

Police are searching for the driver, last seen in a dark colored SUV

A Long Island gas station attendant was mowed down by a driver trying to get away with $22 worth of stolen gasoline, witnesses said and video showed.

The attendant -- a Turkish immigrant and father of two who'd been pumping gas at Pit Stop gas station in South Hempstead for 25 years, according to a co-worker -- was killed while just doing his job Monday morning, police said.

A driver filled his black GMC Yukon with $22 in gas at 1210 Grand Ave. just before 7:30 a.m., then tried to leave without paying. The SUV, which already had front-end damage on it when it arrived, had no plate or registration.

Surveillance video shows the attendant running out and trying to block the driver from leaving. The driver mowed him down as he fled.

Neighbor Joe Loliscio was walking his dog when he came upon the tragic scene.

"He was lying in the street," he said. "Women were out there who witnessed it, they were crying, yelling it was a hit and run."

Nassau police called it a vehicular homicide.

STORM TEAM 4 Heard About a Big Snowstorm Coming? What We Really Know

"Oh, my God. I am sick. Sick over this," said Sandi Aruti, a regular customer at the station who knew the attendant.

Rodi Polat, who once worked with the victim, said he was "a good guy, very good to customers."

Police were on the scene all day Monday, looking for evidence.