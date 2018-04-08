What to Know Police say a Long Island dad crashed his SUV into a tree while driving drunk

A Long Island man crashed his SUV while driving drunk, then ran from the scene while lugging his baby daughter in a car seat, police say.

Kevin Caceres, 25, was arrested early Sunday morning in Valley Stream after police say they found him drunk and holding his 9-month-old baby.

Police say Caceres had crashed his Honda CRV into a tree before he got out, grabbed the crying girl and took off.

Officers found him with on Clearstream Avenue with blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to police.

The baby girl was released to her mother and was not injured.

Caceres was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.