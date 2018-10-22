Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra, a three-time All-Star now perhaps best known for a series of bizarre and troubled incidents over the years, addressed his most recent fray -- an arrest over an Uber altercation -- at a news briefing, saying he was the one in fear for his life. Adam Kuperstein reports.

What to Know Mets legend Lenny Dykstra pleaded not guilty to drug and other charges Monday after allegedly threatening an Uber driver in May

Cops said an Uber driver told them the ex-ball star put a gun to his head when the driver declined his request to go somewhere else

Dykstra has said that never happened (and no gun was found in the car); he said the Uber driver tried to hold him hostage

Ex-Met legend Lenny Dykstra, a three-time All-Star who has faced repeated legal troubles over the last decade, pleaded not guilty Monday to drug and threat-making charges stemming from an Uber altercation earlier this year.

Dykstra was indicted on the charges -- cocaine possession, meth possession and making terroristic threats -- less than two weeks ago in connection with the late May ride-share fight. At the time, an Uber driver alleged Dykstra put a gun to his head when the driver declined his request to go somewhere other than his original destination. Dykstra, 55, was taken into custody at the scene.

Dykstra, who waived formal arraignment at Monday's hearing in Union County, and his lawyer made brief comments to reporters after court. The attorney reiterated previous statements -- that Dykstra is a nonviolent man and the evidence will support his contentions. Dykstra, asked about the emotional toll the court case has taken on him, mumbled so much in his brief response that his words were barely audible.

Dykstra has been active on Twitter, though, teasing in the overnight hours ahead of his court appearance, "Anything interesting going on in any Elizabeth, NJ courtrooms during the next day or so?"

After court, he went on a bizarre nonsensical Tweetstorm, writing a series of postss with various tags like #NationalNutDay, #DoublePlusGood, #NobodyWantsToHear and #NailsNation" that didn't appear to have anything to do with Monday's court hearing. He's due back in court in December.

Dykstra has said he was in fear for his life because the Uber driver wouldn't stop the car; his lawyer has said the driver took Dykstra on the wrong route to his destination and engaged the child locks to keep him from getting out.

For his part, the Uber driver told authorities of an expletive-laden tirade that involved threats to "blow off" his head. At the time of the altercation, the driver stopped outside police headquarters in Linden, New Jersey, and ran out of the car. Police said they found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings but didn't find a weapon.

Dykstra's attorney has denied the threat had ever happened.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets and won a World Series in 1986 with the Mets. He was named to the National League All-Star team three times.

Dykstra's life after baseball has been troubled. He has served prison time after pleading guilty to crimes including bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto and money laundering, and he declared bankruptcy in 2009, claiming he owed more than $31 million and had only $50,000 in assets.

