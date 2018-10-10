Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra, a three-time All-Star now perhaps best known for a series of bizarre and troubled incidents over the years, addressed his most recent fray -- an arrest over an Uber altercation -- at a news briefing, saying he was the one in fear for his life. Adam Kuperstein reports.

What to Know Mets legend Lenny Dykstra was indicted on drug and other charges after allegedly threatening an Uber driver

Cops said an Uber driver told them the ex-ball star put a gun to his head when the driver declined his request to go somewhere else

Dykstra has said that never happened (and no gun was found in the car); he said the Uber driver tried to hold him hostage

Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra, a three-time All-Star who has faced repeated legal troubles over the last decade, has been indicted on drug and threat-making charges after an Uber altercation earlier this year.

A Union County grand jury indicted Dykstra for cocaine possession, meth possession and making terroristic threats. The baseball great was arrested in late May after an Uber driver alleged Dykstra put a gun to his head when the driver declined his request to go somewhere other than his original destination.

The driver, who told of an expletive-laden tirade that involved threats to "blow off" his head, stopped outside police headquarters in Linden, New Jersey, and ran out of the car. Dykstra, 55, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said they found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among his belongings but didn't find a weapon.

Dykstra's attorney denied earlier this year that the threat had ever happened, and alleged that the driver took the ballplayer on the wrong route to his destination, wouldn't stop his car and engaged the child locks to keep Dykstra from getting out.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets and won a World Series in 1986 with the Mets. He was named to the National League All-Star team three times.

Dykstra's life after baseball has been troubled. He has served prison time after pleading guilty to crimes including bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto and money laundering, and he declared bankruptcy in 2009, claiming he owed more than $31 million and had only $50,000 in assets.