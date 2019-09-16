Peter Pan Bus Goes Off the Road in Connecticut

No one was injured when a Peter Pan bus went off the side of East Starrs Plain Road in Danbury Monday.

Officials from Peter Pan said in a statement to NBC New York that the bus was contracted with Metro-North to shuttle passengers from West Redding Road in Danbury to the Branchville Station in Ridgefield because of construction on the rail line.

No passengers were on the bus and the female driver was checked out at the scene and is OK, according to Peter Pan.

The bus company and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The road was closed, but the bus has since been removed.