LIRR Service Suspended Between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica Amid Signal Problems - NBC New York
LIRR Service Suspended Between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica Amid Signal Problems

Published 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • There is no LIRR service between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica in both directions

    • NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets via the 2/3 and A/C subway lines

    • It's unclear when service will be restored

    Signal problems near Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn have suspended Long Island Rail Road service between that terminal and Jamaica during the Wednesday evening rush, transit officials said.

    The service suspension affects commuters using the Far Rockaway, Babylon, Hempstead, West Hempstead, and Ronkonkoma branches, as well as the City Terminal Zone. 

    LIRR personnel were working to repair service shortly before 5 p.m. but the MTA did not say when service may be restored. 

    NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets via the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station, according to the MTA. 

    Additionally, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets via the A/C subway at Nostrand Ave & the L subway at Atlantic Ave. Customers can transfer at Broadway Junction for the J/Z subway to Jamaica/Sutphin Blvd, where LIRR service is available, the MTA said.

    Check MTA.info/LIRR for updates.

