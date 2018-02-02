The Giants and Jets may have not made this weekend's big game, but that doesn't mean that some of the tri-state's fiercest competitors won't be clawing for glory (or, at the very least, a toy mouse) in Minneapolis this weekend.

Cats from the North Shore Animal League on Long Island will appear in Kitten Bowl V, set to broadcast on the Hallmark Channel from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The felines are among the more than 100 homeless cats and kittens that headed to Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl LII in an event aiming to raise the awareness of shelter animals.

The cats this year will be divided up into four teams: the Little Longtails, North Shore Bengals, Last Hope Lions, and Pouncy Panthers. The two teams will play it out in hopes of winning the Hissman Trophy. And one cat will also be named Most Valuable Kitten, joining former Kitten Bowl greats including Tomcat Brady, Taby Romo, Mew Brees and Joe Montuna.

The lighthearted event does come with a good cause: All of the animals who headed to the Kitten Bowl will be available for adoption.

And the North Shore Animal League said that there will be more than 500 other Kitten Bowl parties across the country for fans and adopters who couldn't make it to the event.

For more information about the Kitten Bowl, visit the Hallmark Channel's website.