A man walking home from prayer services says a man jumped him and claims it's because he is Jewish. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a man claims him was beaten up by an attacker because he is Jewish

Menachem Moskowitz suffered a black eye and broken rib after he was beaten by a man on an East 46th Street sidewalk in Crown Heights

Another Jewish man was also attacked in the same neighborhood, but it's not clear if it's connected; cops say they are possibly bias crimes

Police in Brooklyn say they are investigating a possible bias attack after a Jewish man claims he was ambushed by an attacker who allegedly told the victim he hates Jews.

Menachem Moskowitz suffered a black eye and broken rib after he was beaten by a man on an East 46th Street sidewalk in Crown Heights as he was walking home from a prayer service. Moskowitz said he told the attacker hello, but the greeting apparently set the man off and the suspect began hitting Moskowitz.

“He was punching me, tried to put me into a hold and tried to choke me,” Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz added that the attacker told him “you deserve to die. I am going to kill you.” Surveillance video shows the attacker run up from behind Moskowitz and start hitting up while pushing him up against a white fence.

Police say another Jewish man was also attacked in the same neighborhood last week, but they haven’t said if the beatings are connected. They say they are investigating both as possible bias crimes.

No arrests have been made.