A JetBlue flight bound for Tampa was evacuated at Newark Airport after a flight attendant spotted a “suspicious item” on board the plane, officials said.

JetBlue Flight 573 was about to take off around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday when the flight attendant noticed the unidentified item, the Port Authority said.

The plane returned to the gate, and 150 passengers were deplaned onto the tarmac via air stairs, according to the agency.

"Out of an abundance of caution, plane was moved to remote area and passengers were deplaned and bused to terminal," a spokesperson said. "Passengers and luggage will be rescreened."

It wasn’t immediately clear what the item that prompted the evacuation was. An investigation is ongoing.

The incident didn't appear to delay flights to and from the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.