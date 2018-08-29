Man Dies, Woman Hurt After Their Jet Ski Crashes Into Boat, Ejecting Both: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Dies, Woman Hurt After Their Jet Ski Crashes Into Boat, Ejecting Both: NYPD

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 30-year-old man died after the Jet Ski he was on collided with a docked boat in the waters off the coast of the Bronx, police say

    • A 26-year-old woman also on the watercraft was injured, but she is expected to survive

    • The Jet Ski hit the boat near Evers Marina and Seaplane Base, throwing both riders off; nobody on the boat was injured

    A man is dead and a woman is hurt after the watercraft they were riding in the Bronx collided with a docked boat, throwing the pair off their Jet Ski, police say.

    The collision happened in the waters near Evers Marina and Seaplane Base just before 9 Tuesday night when the Jet Ski struck the docked boat, according to the NYPD.

    A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman on the Jet Ski were flown into the air and rushed to an area hospital to be treated. The man, who had a head injury, ended up dying, but the woman, who had a leg injury, remains there in stable condition, police said.

    Nobody on the boat at the time was injured.

    The investigation is ongoing.

