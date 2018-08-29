What to Know
A man is dead and a woman is hurt after the watercraft they were riding in the Bronx collided with a docked boat, throwing the pair off their Jet Ski, police say.
The collision happened in the waters near Evers Marina and Seaplane Base just before 9 Tuesday night when the Jet Ski struck the docked boat, according to the NYPD.
A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman on the Jet Ski were flown into the air and rushed to an area hospital to be treated. The man, who had a head injury, ended up dying, but the woman, who had a leg injury, remains there in stable condition, police said.
Nobody on the boat at the time was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.