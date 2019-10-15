Family Denies Claim Missing Mom Got Medical Treatment After Vanishing

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24 but now her estranged husband's legal team is suggesting she may have been seen by a doctor in July.

Lawyer for Fotis Dulos Says Jennifer May Still Be Alive

Jennifer Dulos’ friends and family say that a claim made by attorney Norm Pattis that Jennifer may have received medical treatment after she disappeared is inaccurate.

Pattis is representing Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos, who is facing charges in connection with Jennifer's disappearance. Last week, Pattis said Fotis obtained compelling evidence that Jennifer may still be alive: a medical bill dated after she disappeared.

The new revelation was part of a four-page motion filed in Stamford Superior Court Friday. In it, Pattis revealed that Fotis obtained one of Jennifer Dulos’ medical bills for “reproductive” services.

“If Ms. Dulos herself did, as the bill suggests, receive medical services on July 7, 2019, she is obviously alive, if not necessarily well,” Pattis wrote in Friday’s filing.

Family spokesperson Carrie Luft denied the claim, saying the bill was an automatic charge that had nothing to do with any in-person appearance.

"The insurance claim in question, dated July 7, 2019, is for an auto-billed quarterly fee with no connection to in-person services—the Anthem claims summary in Mr. Dulos’s possession lists this same charge every three months. To allege that Jennifer obtained medical treatment in July is absurd. To allege that Jennifer—together with her family—orchestrated her own disappearance is baseless and cruel,” Luft said.

Luft went on to say that Pattis’ allegations are looking for a way to “blame the victim and inflict pain on her family and loved ones.”

In previous court documents, prosecutors have said Jennifer is the victim of a serious assault and no longer believe she is alive. Pattis has purported that Jennifer may have faked her own death.

The estranged couple was locked in a bitter divorce and custody battle before Jennifer’s disappearance in May.

In a civil case, Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, is seeking to get back the millions of dollars she alleges her late husband lent to Fotis for his business and the mortgage of his home.

Last week a judge ruled that her attorney will not be allowed to subpoena Pattis to provide the source of Fotis’ attorneys’ fees.

Farber’s attorney, Richard Weinstein, also filed a new motion to depose Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis again, to find out what role she had in Fotis’ company, the Fore Group. While the details of her 90 minute deposition last month are have not been made public, Bergenn said a second deposition often means the person claimed the fifth, but that does not indicate guilt.

Troconis’ attorney has filed an objection to the motion to compel her to testify again and asked the court to seal her deposition.

Both she and Dulos have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.