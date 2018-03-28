An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee escaped custody late Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport, leaped into a car and darted off, officials say.

The detainee, whose name has not been released, was being transferred in Terminal 4 from one flight to another when he somehow eluded custody and bolted, Port Authority police said.

Port Authority officials say a review of one of the airport’s cameras shows the detainee getting into a vehicle for hire during his bold escape. He hasn't been seen since.

The Daily News reports, citing law enforcement sources, that the man was previously arrested on weapons charges and is a “violent deportee.”

ICE did not immediately respond to NBC 4 New York’s request for comment.