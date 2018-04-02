Rubber Fingers in Garbage Under FDR Overpass Spark Police Probe - NBC New York
Rubber Fingers in Garbage Under FDR Overpass Spark Police Probe

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    A seemingly grisly discovery -- what looked like pieces of a human hand -- in the trash under an FDR overpass sparked a large police response Monday, but the scene was cleared quite quickly: That's because the fingers were rubber. 

    Law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4 the apparent "body parts" found in the garbage under the FDR overpass near East 23rd Street and Avenue C shortly before noon were rubber, nothing nefarious at all.

    Evidence collection teams responded to run biological tests but it didn't take long to determine the hand parts were not real. A cleaner had found the bag earlier.

