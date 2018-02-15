The Holland Tunnel needs four years' worth of repair work to fix the damage caused by Sandy in 2012, officials told the Port Authority's board on Thursday.

The work would entail closing one tube at a time at off-peak hours and on weekends. Officials pegged the cost of the work at $364 million and proposed starting as soon as next year.

It was not immediately clear whether the board would approve the proposal.

In 2017, the tunnel saw 14.9 million eastbound vehicle trips, the second-lowest of the Port Authority's river crossings.