Holland Tunnel Needs Four Years, $364 Million Worth of Repairs: Officials - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

Holland Tunnel Needs Four Years, $364 Million Worth of Repairs: Officials

Published 6 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		67417
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Canada    		45413
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Holland Tunnel Needs Four Years, $364 Million Worth of Repairs: Officials

    The Holland Tunnel needs four years' worth of repair work to fix the damage caused by Sandy in 2012, officials told the Port Authority's board on Thursday.

    The work would entail closing one tube at a time at off-peak hours and on weekends. Officials pegged the cost of the work at $364 million and proposed starting as soon as next year. 

    It was not immediately clear whether the board would approve the proposal. 

    In 2017, the tunnel saw 14.9 million eastbound vehicle trips, the second-lowest of the Port Authority's river crossings. 

    Top News Photos: Westminster Dog Show

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Mary Altaffer/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us