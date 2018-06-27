Hold Your Nose! Corpse Flower Has Started to Bloom

What to Know The putrid-smelling corpse flower began to bloom at The New York Botanical Garden Tuesday evening

Get ready to hold your noses — the putrid-smelling corpse flower began to bloom at The New York Botanical Garden Tuesday evening.

The rare spectacle features one of the largest flowers in the world, Amorphophallus titanum.

It is known as the corpse flower due to its infamous odor, which has been described as similar to the smell of rotting meat.

The flower blooms during a brief 24-to-36 hour peak.

Its unpredictable blooming cycle and notorious smell are part of the plant’s allure.

The flower is native to Sumatra in Indonesia, the corpse flower bloomed in the Western Hemisphere for the first time on June 8, 1937, at The New York Botanical Garden.

The Hapt Conservatory in the Botanical Garden will be open for extended hours Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate additional visitors interested in taking a peak at the floral curiosity.

A Corpse Flower Happy Hour on the Conservatory Plaza will take place Wednesday at 5 p.m.



