Officials said it appeared to be a crime of opportunity. Social media images showed the SUV crashed into the door to the terminal, one door ajar. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Someone stole a police SUV outside Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey and drove it into the terminal doors

The FBI was aware and sending personnel as a precaution, though a motive is not clear

The suspect is in custody

A suspect was arrested after officials said someone stole an NJ Transit Police Department vehicle and crashed into a waiting area lobby at Hoboken Terminal on Monday morning.

It's not clear why the suspect stole and smashed the K-9 unit SUV into the waiting hall near the terminal's ferry slip about 8 a.m. But the FBI's New Jersey office is aware of the situation and is sending personnel from the Joint Terrorism Task Force as a precaution.

Senior law enforcement officials added the initial theory on the situation is that it was a crime of opportunity.

NJ Transit said the suspect was arrested at the scene and is in custody. That person's age and gender was not immediately available.

Photos posted to social media show the SUV crashed into the doors of the waiting hall with a door ajar. Several officers could be seen around the vehicle, and the area was cordoned off with police tape.

"Couldn't enter Hoboken terminal waiting room and was a little confused because it looked fine, then got around to the ferry terminal and saw this," said one Twitter user.

Ferry service was not affected by the situation. But it came on a morning where NJ Transit and PATH, which both also run service in and out of the terminal, both were experiencing significant delays and service suspensions.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said the station's ticket windows were closed and that a train on track 8 was being used as a temporary waiting room and restroom. The entryway to the waiting room sustained significant damage in the crash, she said.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC New York