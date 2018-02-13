What to Know The head volleyball coach for a high school in an affluent New Jersey town is facing charges for allegedly touching a minor, authorities say

Peter Nguyen, the head volleyball coach for Millburn High School, allegedly took a 14-year-old girl to his home, supplied her with alcohol and inappropriately sexually touched the victim on two separate occasions, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.

The victim was a member of the Impact Volleyball Club in Rahway. Nguyen, a resident of Edison, New Jersey, was a volleyball coach at the club for about three years. He is also the bookkeeper for the Millburn Board of Education Business Department.

The investigation began when the young girl’s parents contacted the Woodbridge Police Department.

Nguyen, 50, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual contact with a minor and giving alcohol to a minor.

He was transported to Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center where he is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Attorney information for Nguyen wasn’t immediately available.