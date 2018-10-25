Driver Who Drove Into NJ Schoolyard Had Heroin: Police

A driver who crashed into a New Jersey schoolyard Thursday afternoon had heroin on him at the time, police said.

The driver was charged with drug possession after the crash at Wallace Elementary School at Willow Avenue and 11th Street in Hoboken, according to police chief Ken Ferrante.

Images posted to the chief's Twitter account show firefighters trying to help the driver some time after his truck careened off the road and into the schoolyard, which sits below street level.

No children or school staffers were hurt, Ferrante said.

He added that the driver could face impaired driving charges as well.