Driver Who Drove Into NJ Schoolyard Had Heroin: Police - NBC New York
BREAKING
NEWS
Suspicious_Package_Mailed_to_Post_Office_in_South_LA
10 Packages Seized
Some Were Incapable of Exploding
logo_nyc_2x

Driver Who Drove Into NJ Schoolyard Had Heroin: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Who Drove Into NJ Schoolyard Had Heroin: Police

    A driver who crashed into a New Jersey schoolyard Thursday afternoon had heroin on him at the time, police said. 

    The driver was charged with drug possession after the crash at Wallace Elementary School at Willow Avenue and 11th Street in Hoboken, according to police chief Ken Ferrante. 

    Images posted to the chief's Twitter account show firefighters trying to help the driver some time after his truck careened off the road and into the schoolyard, which sits below street level. 

    No children or school staffers were hurt, Ferrante said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    He added that the driver could face impaired driving charges as well.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us