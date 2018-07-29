Helicopter Low on Fuel Lands on New Jersey Beach: FAA - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Helicopter Low on Fuel Lands on New Jersey Beach: FAA

Published at 12:22 AM EDT on Jul 30, 2018 | Updated at 12:23 AM EDT on Jul 30, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Helicopter Low on Fuel Lands on New Jersey Beach: FAA
    Jonah Goldschmidt

    What to Know

    • A small helicopter made an emergency landing on a New Jersey beach Sunday afternoon

    • The FAA says the helicopter was running low on fuel when it made the landing on the sand in Long Branch; two people on board were not hurt

    • A witness who spoke with the pilot tells News 4 they were taking photos of a regatta before making the controlled landing

    A helicopter made an emergency landing on a New Jersey beach Sunday afternoon.

    The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson 22 helicopter was running low on fuel when it made the landing on the sand of a beach in Long Branch. The FAA says the two people aboard the chopper at the time were not injured.

    A witness who spoke with the pilot tells News 4 they were taking photos of a regatta before making the controlled landing.

    The FAA is still investigating.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us