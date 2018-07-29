Helicopter Low on Fuel Lands on New Jersey Beach: FAA

What to Know A small helicopter made an emergency landing on a New Jersey beach Sunday afternoon

The FAA says the helicopter was running low on fuel when it made the landing on the sand in Long Branch; two people on board were not hurt

A witness who spoke with the pilot tells News 4 they were taking photos of a regatta before making the controlled landing

A helicopter made an emergency landing on a New Jersey beach Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson 22 helicopter was running low on fuel when it made the landing on the sand of a beach in Long Branch. The FAA says the two people aboard the chopper at the time were not injured.

A witness who spoke with the pilot tells News 4 they were taking photos of a regatta before making the controlled landing.

The FAA is still investigating.