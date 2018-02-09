The NYPD is investigating a Westchester county voice acting coach after multiple woman accused him of sexual abuse and misconduct. Michael George reports.

What to Know More than a dozen women have accused respected voice acting coach Peter Rofé of sexual misconduct spanning 13 years

"I didn't want to have a daughter, because I was afraid of not being able to protect her from things like this," said one woman.

An attorney for Rofé did not respond to News 4's requests for comment

The NYPD is investigating a Westchester county voice acting coach after multiple women said he exposed himself or inappropriately touched and kissed them.

News 4 spoke with 5 of the more than 16 women who lodged complaints of sexual assault and misconduct against respected voice coach Peter Rofé spanning 13 years.

One of the woman, Samantha Shulman, dreamed of becoming of a voice actress. She said that dream ended when she took voice lessons from Rofé at his Manhattan studio in 2004. She said Rofé first repeatedly told her she needed to make her voice sexier. He then suggested she needed to loosen up and even remove her shirt in order to perform better.

Samantha said she trusted Rofé, so she did what he said. Then, she says he exposed himself.

"He reached out and touched my breasts," Shulman said.

Shulman said she left the studio. For years, she says she was ashamed to go public. Then, the #MeToo movement exploded, and Shulman searched Rofé's name online and found out she wasn't alone.

Several other accusers had organized on social media, even forming a private Facebook group to identify and connect with other victims.

Elizabeth Laime, another former student of Rofé’s, helped organize many of the accusers. She also said he emphasized reading lines "sexier" and encouraged her to take her clothes off. She said that in one session, he also took his clothes off and tried to remove her pants.

They’re not alone. Sara Asselin said in one session, he locked the door to the voice booth and performed a sex act in front of her. Another student, Ashley Moynihan, said he also encouraged her to read lines in a sexier voice, and forcibly kissed her during a session.

And Alyssa Hanlon said that just 5 months ago, he kissed her repeatedly, claiming it was for a scene. All of the women we spoke with are no longer in the voice acting business- many say because of Rofé.

Shulman said after joining the discussion online, other victims reached out to her.

"I called my husband and I was hysterical. Just crying and crying, and saying, ‘I found them!’” Shulman said.

She added, "Because of these women I now feel empowered and strong.”

Now, more than 16 women are speaking out online, some of whom have said they’ve Rofé to police.

"I didn't want to have a daughter, because I was afraid of not being able to protect her from things like this. So I'm speaking out because my friends have daughters," Shulman said. "He needs to be held accountable for his actions. He ruined women's lives. He hurt us deeply."

News 4 reached out to Rofé’s, attorney Andrew Miltenberg, multiple times, but has heard back as of Friday night.

In a previous statement to CNN, his attorney said, "For many years, Mr. Rofé has been a wonderful teacher and mentor to those aspiring to a career in voice-overs. He is proud of his clients and their achievements, and has always acted professionally and respectfully."

The NYPD would only confirm they are investigating allegations of sexual abuse against Rofé.