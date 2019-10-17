Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Strong Winds to Batter Tri-State as Heavy Rain Moves Out

A bomb cyclone struck the tri-state area on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday as part of a storm that is expected to bring powerfully strong winds on Thursday, Storm Team 4 says. After rain for almost eight straight hours, conditions should dry up overnight and clouds will give way to partial sunshine come the morning, but strong winds on the backside of the system will whip across the region with expected speeds of 25-35 mph — and gusts around 50 mph near the coast and in the city, even up to 60 mph in some spots.

Yankees Play Game 4 of AL Championship Series Against Astros

Rain has pushed Game 4 of the AL Championship Series to tonight. And the Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 5 on Friday at Yankee Stadium and Game 6 in Houston on Saturday if necessary. Houston leads the series 2-1. It's expected that Houston will start Zack Greinke against the Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka in a rematch of Game 1. Tanaka pitched six sterling innings as New York won the opener 7-0.

NYC City Council to Vote on Whether to Close Jail on Rikers Island

The New York City Council is expected to take a vote Thursday on whether to shut down Rikers Island and build four smaller lockups located in densely populated neighborhoods. City officials proposed shutting down Rikers by 2027 following years of complaints about violence by guards and gang members, mistreatment of the mentally ill and juveniles and unjustly long detention for minor offenders.

Two Giuliani Associates Appear in Court on Illegal Campaign Donation Charges

Two of the four associates of Rudy Giuliani are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday after being charged with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians who they thought could help their political and business interests, including a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. David Correia, 44, made a brief appearance before a federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday, who ordered him released on a $250,000 bond. Prosecutors said Correia teamed up with Andrey Kukushkin in a separate scheme to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states in an attempt to get support for a new recreational marijuana business.