What to Know Five officers involved in two Navy ship collisions last year that killed 17 sailors are being charged with negligent homicide, the Navy said

A 10-year-old Connecticut boy died in New York after being diagnosed with the flu, officials say

A number of actors are distancing themselves from Woody Allen and his next film, heightening questions about the future of the filmmaker

FBI Agents Visited Bannon's Home to Discuss Subpoena, Source Says

FBI agents showed up at Steve Bannon’s Washington home last week intent on serving him with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury investigating possible ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia, a source familiar with the proceedings told NBC News. The agents were unaware at the time that Trump's former chief strategist had retained Washington lawyer William Burck just hours earlier, according to two people familiar with the events that took place on Jan. 9. Once redirected, the agents sent the order to Burck, who is also representing two other witnesses in the probe being led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller may still leave open the option for an interview in lieu of grand jury testimony and Bannon is likely to accept such an option if it is made available, according to a source close to Bannon. Bannon departed the White House in August and was booted from Breitbart amid fallout over quotes attributed to him in author Michael Wolff's book.

Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged With Keeping Documents

A former CIA officer has been arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets. Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was arrested after arriving at JFK International Airport. He made an initial appearance in federal court in New York, but will face charges in northern Virginia, where the CIA is located. According to court documents, Lee, a Hong Kong resident, served in the CIA from 1994 to 2007 as a case officer. He worked in a variety of overseas offices and was trained in surveillance detection, recruiting and handlings assets and handling classified material, among other things. A court affidavit states that in 2012, after Lee had left the CIA, he traveled from Hong Kong with his family to northern Virginia, where he lived from 2012 to 2013. When he flew to Virginia, for reasons that are not explained, the FBI obtained a warrant to search Lee's luggage and hotel room. Agents found two small books with handwritten notes containing names and numbers of covert CIA employees and locations of covert facilities, according to the affidavit. Court records do not list an attorney for Lee.

Navy Filing Homicide Charges Against 2 Ship Commanders

Five officers involved in two Navy ship collisions last year that killed a total of 17 sailors are being charged with negligent homicide, the Navy said. A Navy spokesman, Capt. Greg Hicks, said the charges, which also include dereliction of duty and endangering a ship, will be presented to what the military calls an Article 32 hearing to determine whether the accused are taken to trial in a court-martial. The disciplinary actions were decided by Adm. Frank Caldwell and are the latest in a series of moves the Navy has made in the aftermath of the deadly collisions, which investigators concluded were avoidable. It fired several top leaders, including the commander of the 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, and several other senior commanders in the Pacific. The Navy has been reeling from tough questions arising from the two collisions. The destroyer USS Fitzgerald struck a commercial ship off the waters of Japan in June, killing seven U.S. sailors. The destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in coastal waters off Singapore in August, killing 10 U.S. sailors.

No Rules for California Home Schools Where 13 Were Found Captive

The Southern California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school for the siblings but faced no government oversight and was never inspected by education officials. David Turpin had been home schooling his children at the residence, which he called the Sandcastle Day School. In the 2016-17 school year, it had an enrollment of six, with one student each in the fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th and 12th grades. There was no indication anyone other than his children were enrolled, authorities said. They say they uncovered the abuse when a 17-year-old girl jumped out of a window, called 911 and led police to 12 siblings from 2 to 29 years old, all malnourished and some chained some to furniture. Turpin and his wife, Louise Anna Turpin, were being held on $9 million bail and could face torture and child endangerment charges. Private schools in California are not licensed by the state education department and no agency regulates or oversees them. The schools are only required to file an affidavit with the state each year that lists the number of students, staff members and information about administrators.

Boy Dies After Being Diagnosed With Flu in New York, Officials Say

A 10-year-old Connecticut boy died in New York after being diagnosed with the flu, officials say. Nico Mallozzi, a fourth-grader at West Elementary School in New Canaan, was upstate in Buffalo for a hockey event when he suddenly died, schools superintendent Bryan D. Luizzi said. Mallozzi had been diagnosed with Influenza B, a strain of the flu spreading rapidly in the northeast; it's not clear, however, if the flu caused the boy's death, according to Luizzi. Flu type B leads to complications of pneumonia and then to sepsis, where pneumonia overwhelms the immune system, according to Dr. David M. Reed, public director of health in New Canaan. It's not clear if the boy had been vaccinated against the flu or if a medical history played a role in his death. Reed warned, however, that "we're having a much higher flu season than in the past."

Timothee Chalamet Joins Growing Number of Actors Renouncing Woody Allen

A growing number of actors are distancing themselves from Woody Allen and his next film, heightening questions about the future of the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct. Timothee Chalamet said he will donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to three charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse: Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN. The breakout star of "Call Me By Your Name" announced on Instagram that he didn't want to profit from his work on Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York," which wrapped shooting in the fall. "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," said Chalamet. Chalamet is just the latest cast member of an Allen production to express regret or guilt about being professionally associated with the director. In recent weeks, Rebecca Hall, Mira Sorvino, Ellen Page, David Krumholtz and Griffin Newman have all in some way distanced themselves from Allen or vowed that they wouldn't work with him again.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye Welcome New Daughter Via Surrogate

And baby makes five. On what will be a year full of stork arrivals for the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, announced the birth of their daughter via surrogate on social media. Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival's name, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. It was unclear where the baby was born. The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies. The newest member of the family will have plenty of company. Kardashian's sister Khloe is expecting later this year and her younger sister Kylie is rumored to be pregnant, although she hasn't yet confirmed the news.