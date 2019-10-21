Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

MoMA Reopens With More Space, Fresh Juxtapositions



The Museum of Modern Art's new $450 million, 47,000-square-foot expansion offers visitors more than much-needed elbow room. It emphasizes new juxtapositions of works to encourage broader perspectives and new narratives. The revamped MoMA, a third bigger than the old one, opens to the public on Oct. 21. While iconic works by the likes of Monet, Van Gogh, Picasso and Pollock remain dependably on view, visitors are invited to see them in a new light, now displayed side by side with less familiar works by women and minorities, and artists from places like Africa, South America and Asia.

First Federal Trial on Opioid Crisis Begins

Opening statements are to be held Monday in the first federal trial over the opioid crisis. The lawsuit deals with claims from the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit against a half-dozen companies. More than 2,000 other state and local governments plus Native American tribes, hospitals and other groups have made similar claims. Opioids, including both prescription painkillers and illegal drugs such as heroin and illicitly made fentanyl, have been linked to more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000.

Guggenheim Museum Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright Building

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Monday with live jazz and cupcakes. Anyone's who was born on Oct. 21 can get free entrance to the building that was recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage list. The Upper East Side building was designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The Guggenheim was among Wright's most iconic works with its spiral ramp for viewing galleries. It was completed in 1959, the same year Wright died.

Canada Elects Parliament in Vote Seen as Threat to Trudeau



Canadians are electing a new Parliament on Monday after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term. The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects. Polls indicate Trudeau's Liberal Party could lose to the rival Conservatives, or perhaps win but still fail to get a majority of seats in Parliament and have to rely on an opposition party to remain in power.