What to Know A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 people

Most women with the most common form of early-stage breast cancer can safely skip chemo without hurting their chances of beating the disease

After canceling 'Roseanne' after Barr's offensive tweets, ABC is reportedly working on a spinoff centering on Sara Gilbert's Darlene Conner

Guatemala Volcanic Eruption Sends Lava Into Homes, Kills At Least 25

A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. The death toll rose with 18 bodies found in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes, disaster agency spokesman David de Leon said, adding to the seven victims previously confirmed elsewhere earlier in the day. At least 20 people were injured, according to the government's disaster agency, but Reuters reported at least 300 people were injured, citing officials. Authorities have said they feared the death toll could rise with an undetermined number of people unaccounted for. The Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," exploded in a hail of ash and molten rock shortly before noon, blanketing nearby villages in heavy ash. Lava began flowing down the mountain's flank and across homes and roads around 4 p.m. Eddy Sanchez, director of the country's seismology and volcanology institute, said the flows reached temperatures of about 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Trump Would Fight Subpoena, Not Pardon Himself, Giuliani Says

An attorney for President Trump stressed the president’s legal team would contest any effort to force the president to testify in front of a grand jury during the special counsel’s Russia probe but downplayed the idea that Trump could pardon himself. Rudy Giuliani, in a series of television interviews, emphasized one of the main arguments in a newly unveiled letter sent by Trump’s lawyers to special counsel Robert Mueller back in January: that a president can’t be given a grand jury subpoena as part of the investigation into foreign meddling in the 2016 election. But he distanced himself from one of their bolder arguments in the letter, which was first reported Saturday by The New York Times, that a president could not have committed obstruction of justice because he has authority to “if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.” The former New York City mayor, who was not on the legal team when the letter was written, added that Trump “probably does” have the power to pardon himself, an assertion challenged by legal scholars, but says the president’s legal team hasn’t discussed that option, which many observers believe could plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis.

Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds

Most women with the most common form of early-stage breast cancer can safely skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the disease, doctors are reporting from a landmark study that used genetic testing to gauge each patient's risk. The study is the largest ever done of breast cancer treatment, and the results are expected to spare up to 70,000 patients a year in the United States and many more elsewhere the ordeal and expense of these drugs. The study was funded by the National Cancer Institute, some foundations and proceeds from the U.S. breast cancer postage stamp. Results were discussed at an American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago and published by the New England Journal of Medicine. Some study leaders consult for breast cancer drugmakers or for the company that makes the gene test.

Growing Number of Fatal Crashes Linked to Drug Use, Study Finds

A new study finds that a growing number of drivers involved in deadly accidents are testing positive for drugs, especially opioids and marijuana, NBC News reported. It is unclear, though, whether the drugs are actually the culprit in those crashes. The group that released the study, the Governors Highway Safety Association, cautions that it is difficult to fully understand the extent to which “drugged driving” is becoming a problem. “Drugs can impair, and drug-impaired drivers can crash,” said report author Dr. Jim Hedlund, a former senior official with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “But it’s impossible to understand the full scope of the drugged driving problem because many drivers who are arrested or involved in crashes, even those who are killed, are not tested for drugs. Drivers who are drug-positive may not necessarily be impaired.” The findings come at a crucial time, as the U.S. faces an opioid epidemic, and more and more states are legalizing marijuana.

“Roseanne” Spinoff Starring Sara Gilbert Reportedly in Works at ABC

The newest TV trend? Revival of a revival. After ABC announced they were canceling "Roseanne" after star Roseanne Barr's offensive tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC is reportedly working on a spinoff centering on Sara Gilbert's Darlene Conner. TMZ first reported the news that the network was interested in a series about Roseanne's unemployed daughter, who is a single mom. Gilbert served as an executive producer on the 10th season and was one of the architects behind the revival. According to TMZ's report, Gilbert has been calling up some of the cast members to gauge their interest in the potential series, and star John Goodman is "very interested." ABC and a rep for Gilbert have yet to respond to E! News' requests for comment.