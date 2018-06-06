Authorities are looking for a man they say heaved a piece of luggage at a grocery store worker after the two argued about a sale in the Queens shop last month.

Police say the suspect got into a transaction-related argument with the 38-year-old store clerk around 12:30 a.m. May 17 at Hing Hing Grocery Store on Corona Avenue.

The details of the dispute weren't clear, but at some point, cops say the man grabbed a piece of luggage for sale and chucked it at the woman, leaving her with a head contusion. Surveillance video shows a man in a reflective vest hurtling an item outside the camera frame at the woman behind the counter.

Authorities say the suspect is thought to be about 65 years old. The woman did not need to go to the hospital. Anyone with information about the suspect or attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.