Famed Grimaldi's Pizzeria Closed for Health Department Violations - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Famed Grimaldi's Pizzeria Closed for Health Department Violations

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Grimaldi's Closed for Health Violations

    The violations included mention of mice. (Published 5 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • The famed Dumbo restaurant at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge was ordered closed after an inspection on Jan. 10

    • NYC cited evidence of mice as a "critical" violation; two others were noted, but the restaurant owner says all were addressed immediately

    • Owner Gina Peluso says it was a permit issue that caused the shutdown and Grimaldi's is working to reopen as soon as possible

    The iconic Grimaldi's pizzeria has been temporarily shuttered by the health department for violations including evidence of mice, though the owner insists the violations were addressed immediately. 

    Public Department of Health records show the famed Dumbo restaurant at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge was ordered closed after an inspection on Jan. 10 showed a "critical" violation of evidence of mice or live mice present in the facility.

    Two other violations were noted: the restaurant wasn't vermin-proof, and the plumbing wasn't properly installed or maintained, according to DOH records.

    46 Local Pizzas Land on Annual List of America's Best46 Local Pizzas Land on Annual List of America's Best

    But the family that owns Grimaldi's tells Eater NY that only two violations were found during the inspection -- a missing door sweep and mouse droppings found in an area "completely separate" from where the pizzas are made -- and that they were fixed immediately. 

    Gina Peluso tells the website that the restaurant was instead shut down because of a permit issue related to a sublease situation. She says the restaurant is working hard to get the pizzeria reopened quickly.  

    The eatery is known for its coal-fired brick oven pizza that, according to its website, gives it a unique smoky flavor and a crisp crust. The eatery regularly draws lines of eager tourists. 

    Top-Ranked 2018 NYC Restaurants to Try Right NowTop-Ranked 2018 NYC Restaurants to Try Right Now

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us