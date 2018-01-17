What to Know The famed Dumbo restaurant at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge was ordered closed after an inspection on Jan. 10

NYC cited evidence of mice as a "critical" violation; two others were noted, but the restaurant owner says all were addressed immediately

Owner Gina Peluso says it was a permit issue that caused the shutdown and Grimaldi's is working to reopen as soon as possible

The iconic Grimaldi's pizzeria has been temporarily shuttered by the health department for violations including evidence of mice, though the owner insists the violations were addressed immediately.

Public Department of Health records show the famed Dumbo restaurant at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge was ordered closed after an inspection on Jan. 10 showed a "critical" violation of evidence of mice or live mice present in the facility.

Two other violations were noted: the restaurant wasn't vermin-proof, and the plumbing wasn't properly installed or maintained, according to DOH records.

But the family that owns Grimaldi's tells Eater NY that only two violations were found during the inspection -- a missing door sweep and mouse droppings found in an area "completely separate" from where the pizzas are made -- and that they were fixed immediately.

Gina Peluso tells the website that the restaurant was instead shut down because of a permit issue related to a sublease situation. She says the restaurant is working hard to get the pizzeria reopened quickly.

The eatery is known for its coal-fired brick oven pizza that, according to its website, gives it a unique smoky flavor and a crisp crust. The eatery regularly draws lines of eager tourists.

