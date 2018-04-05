Grandma Can't Contain Excitement About Getting Tickets to Justin Timberlake - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Grandma Can't Contain Excitement About Getting Tickets to Justin Timberlake

Her granddaughters are constantly finding JT-related searches left open on her iPad

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Grandma Has Best Reaction to Surprise Justin Timberlake Tickets

    This grandma might just be Justin Timberlake's biggest fan. (Published 2 hours ago)

    An 88-year-old grandmother just couldn't contain her excitement after her granddaughters surprised her with a ticket to see Justin Timberlake in concert. 

    The adorable exchange was all captured on video by Bette Maloney's granddaughters Sarah Watson and Elizabeth Watson. The young women had tucked the surprise ticket in their 'Nammie's'  Easter basket.

    Nammie is a huge Justin Timberlake fan, Sarah told NBC affiliate WESH. “She loves him so much she thinks he (is) ‘just a really nice young man,’” she said.

    Her grandmother has loved Timberlake and his music since seeing him perform on Jimmy Fallon's talk show and "Saturday Night Live," and she told WESH that she's constantly finding Justin Timberlake-related searches left open on Nammie’s iPad.

    See Inside Sting's Futuristic New Home in Manhattan

    Sting Scoops up Futuristic New Home in Chelsea: Reports
    Getty Images/Hufton+Crow/Zaha Hadid Architects

    Nammie was excited to be sitting closer to the stage this time around, as when she attended the "20/20 Tour" their seats were much higher up.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us