What to Know Sunday is expected to be the first day of a heat wave

A heat wave is three or more days of temperatures of at least 90 degrees

A heat advisory and air quality alert have been issued for New York City

Grab your sunglasses and head for the water, Sunday's hot and sunny weather is likely the first day of an August heat wave.

The temps are expected to reach 93 on Sunday, 94 on Monday and 90 on Tuesday, according to Storm Team 4. A heat wave is three or more days of temperatures that reach at least 90 degrees.

The hot weather comes with health risks: Much of the region is under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. Heat index values could near 100 degrees.

The heat advisory includes New York City and Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, and Nassau counties.

The state issued an air quality health advisory for the city from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. People are warned to limit strenuous activity outside.

Storms could return on Wednesday and temps are expected to fall back into the 80s the rest of the week, Storm Team 4 says.

City officials offered the following tips to beat the heat:





Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink fluids, particularly water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool. Those on fluid-restricted diets or taking diuretics should first consult their physician.

Water is the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine.

Eat small, frequent meals.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If possible, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.

Cool down with a cool bath or shower.

Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, shopping at a mall, or swimming at a pool or beach.

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above) and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head.

Never leave your children or pets in the car.







