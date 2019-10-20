Governor Cuomo Demands Investigation Into Alleged Bed Bug Ridden Bronx Apartment - NBC New York
Governor Cuomo Demands Investigation Into Alleged Bed Bug Ridden Bronx Apartment

State health inspectors will look for bed bugs and other hazards, Cuomo's office said

Published 2 hours ago

    This photograph shows bedbugs in a flat in Hong Kong on May 26, 2017. 26MAY17 [FEATURES] SCMP / Edward Wong (Photo by Edward Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Governor Cuomo is demanding an investigation after allegations that bed bugs were found in a Bronx apartment building

    • New York state health inspectors will look for bed bugs and other hazards, Cuomo's office said

    • Cuomo said there will also be an investigation into whether rent-regulated units in the building are being properly maintained

    Governor Cuomo is demanding an investigation after allegations that bed bugs were found in a Bronx apartment building. 

    The government subsidized building is located on White Plains Road. 

    State health inspectors will look for bed bugs and other hazards, Cuomo's office said. 

    "The alleged conditions in this apartment building are horrifying and completely unacceptable," Governor Cuomo said. "The government's job is to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers, and apartments in the rent regulation program have an obligation to maintain a decent environment for tenants to live.

    The building's alleged issues of bugs, mice and reports of drug dealing were first reported by the New York Daily News

    The building's management company denied reports of drug dealing inside the building and blamed the bed bugs on a single resident, the Daily News reported. 

    Cuomo said there will also be an investigation into whether rent-regulated units in the building are being properly maintained. 

