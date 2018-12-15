Good Samaritan Thwarts Man Who Tried to Kidnap 11-Year-Old Girl in Queens: Sources - NBC New York
Good Samaritan Thwarts Man Who Tried to Kidnap 11-Year-Old Girl in Queens: Sources

By Marc Santia

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A good Samaritan heard the screams of an 11-year-old girl and stopped a kidnapping in progress, law enforcement sources said

    • The girl was walking in Ridgewood when a man threw her into his car, the sources said

    • The good Samaritan also held the man in place until police arrived, police say

    A good Samaritan stopped a man who allegedly threw an 11-year-old girl into his car on Saturday and tried to kidnap her in Queens, law enforcement sources said.

    The was walking to a weekend school around 7:50 a.m. when Relin Estrada, 40, allegedly started calling after her from his Honda Civic near Centre Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood, the sources told NBC 4 New York.

    The girl felt uncomfortable and tried to run away, but Estrada allegedly followed her in his car, blocked her with it, jumped out, grabbed her and threw her into the vehicle, according to sources.

    That’s when a 45-year-old man heard the girl’s screams and rushed out to help, sources said.

    The man confronted Estrada and the girl managed to escape, according to sources. The man then grabbed Estrada and held him until police arrived at the scene, sources said.

    Estrada faces charges including kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon, and being a sex offender and failing to report a change of address. It's not clear whether he has an attorney. 

