Police in Queens are on the hunt for a man suspected of groping a little girl.

Cops claim a 30-something-year-old man was on 104th Street in Corona last Wednesday afternoon when he walked up to the 10-year-old girl standing on the sidewalk and touched her groin over her clothes.

The man then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

The NYPD early Tuesday released surveillance images (above) of the man they want to find.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.