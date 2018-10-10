Police are looking for a man in Queens who they say has groped multiple young girls. Adam Kuperstein reports.

Police say they've arrested the man accused of groping two young girls in Queens in the last week after cops found him walking in the same area where he's accused of the crimes.

Noe Angel Soriano Cruz, 38, of Queens, is facing two counts of sex abuse in the alleged gropings in Corona. Police say officers canvassing the neighborhood spotted him walking down a street and arrested him.

In the first reported case, on 104th Street in Corona last Wednesday afternoon, he allegedly walked up to a 10-year-old girl standing on the sidewalk and touched her groin over her clothes, the NYPD said.

The man then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Man Suspected of Groping 2 Young Girls in Queens

Hours after releasing surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday, the NYPD linked the suspect to another alleged incident of sexual abuse the same morning. They say he touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately in the area of 45th Avenue and Junction Boulevard at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not clear if Cruz has an attorney who could comment on the charges.