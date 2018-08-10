What to Know A 14-year-old is in critical condition after a driver slammed into her while she was riding her bike in New Jersey, authorities say

A 14-year-old is in critical condition after a driver slammed into her while she was riding her bike in New Jersey and tried to flee with her on the hood, authorities say.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, a black sedan traveling on Route 88 allegedly struck the girl while she was trying to cross the intersection of Route 88 and Sunset Avenue on a bike Thursday night.

Prosecutors say the girl was struck by the front passenger side of the vehicle, which caused her to roll onto the windshield and hood.

Allegedly, the driver continued after the impact carrying her on the vehicle’s hood “for a distance" before she fell off.

Point Pleasant police responded to the incident around 10:31 p.m.

Authorities say the black sedan fled eastbound on Route 88 and allegedly could have possibly sustained damage to the front end and windshield.

The girl was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 Ext. 3257 or the Point Pleasant Police Department at 732-892-0060.