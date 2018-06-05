Giants GM Dave Gettleman Diagnosed With Lymphoma

What to Know The general manager for the Giants, Dave Gettleman, announced Tuesday he was diagnosed with lymphoma and will begin treatment

The general manager for the Giants, Dave Gettleman, announced Tuesday he was diagnosed with lymphoma and will begin treatment.

In a statement, Gettleman said he was diagnosed while undergoing an annual physical.

“Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future,” Gettleman said in the statement, adding, “The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.”

Gettleman says he will continue to work as long as the treatment process allows it.

Gettleman was named as the new general manager of the New York Giants in Dec. 27, 2017. Before coming to the Giants, he was the Carolina Panthers’ general manager from 2013 to 2017. During his stint with the Panthers, they won three consecutive NFC South Division titles, an NFC Championship and appeared in Super Bowl 50.

Gettleman was recognized with The Sporting News’ 2015 NFL Executive of the Year Award after the Panthers compiled a league-best 17-2 record.

He has spent more than 30 years in the NFL as a scout and general manager. He is the fourth person to hold that position since 1979, following George Young, Ernie Accorsi and Jerry Reese.

