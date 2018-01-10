Mob Associates Nabbed in Scheme to Rip Off NYC Union

What to Know Five associates of the Genovese crime family face decades in prison

Five Genovese crime family associates face federal racketeering charges for an alleged years-long plot to rip off a local union, according to a federal indictment filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the arrests of the five men this week follow a years-long investigation. The scheme allegedly dated back to at least 2001 and lasted through October of last year.

The suspects were identified as: Vincent Esposito, 50; Steven Arena, 60; Frank Giovinco, 50; Frank Cognetta, 42; and Vincent D’Acunto, Jr.

Prosecutors say Esposito, Arena and D’Acunto conspired “to extort annual cash payments from an officer at a labor union by threatening the officer with violence and the loss of the officer’s job.”

Cognetta is a labor union officer at that union, Local 1-D of the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union. The indictment alleges he “engaged in multiple schemes to defraud his union […] by, among other things, soliciting and accepting bribes and steering union benefit plans into investments in exchange for kickbacks.”

Cognetta is also accused of taking bribes from a financial advisor who he’d appointed as an insurance broker for a Local 1-D medical insurance plan.

The five men each face decades in prison if found guilty. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.