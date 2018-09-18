What to Know A 42-year-old man with special needs is expected to be taken off life support after being struck in a hit-and-run in Garfield, New Jersey

Giovanni Rivera's family says his condition has gotten worse and there's nothing else doctors can do

Police are still looking for the driver of the Chevy Suburban that hit him

A New Jersey man is on life support after being hit by a driver who fled in Garfield Monday evening, his family says.

Giovanni Rivera's family say doctors will take the 42-year-old man off life support Wednesday. He's been in the ICU at Hackensack University Medical Center after someone driving a Chevy Suburban hit him around 7 p.m. Monday, then took off northbound on MacArthur Avenue.

"They said he was conscious, then an hour later my sister called me and it was bad news, saying it doesn't look good, he has severe hemorrhaging in his brain," said brother Thomas Rivera.

Giovanni Rivera has special needs, and the accident happened outside his group home. It's not clear whether he was trying to cross the street; residents say cars often speed in the 25 mph zone.

His condition has gotten worse and there's nothing else doctors can do, according to his family.

"He's on life support. He's basically a vegetable," said distraught mother Gloria Rivera. "He's my baby, he's my life, he's my world. You took my world away, I'm not gonna have him any longer."

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver. The Chevy Surbuban is missing its passenger side-view mirror, and there may be damage to the right side of the bumper, hood and windshield.

"I get accidents happen, but to do what they did and just leave him there, that's what we have a problem with," said Thomas Rivera.

"Please come forward. Please come forward, please," Rivera's mother pleaded.