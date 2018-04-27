What to Know A man with a beard tried to set a subway booth ablaze after a screaming match with a worker, police say

It happened on Wednesday at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan

The man lit several matches and threw them into the money slot, then lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it at the booth, cops claim

Cops claim a bearded man got into a screaming match with a Subway booth worker on Wednesday, angering him so much that he tried to set the Fulton Street Station booth ablaze.

It was just before 7 p.m. when the duo began yelling at each other, police said. The suspect then got so upset he wrote profanities and a threatening message on the glass of the booth, according to the NYPD.

The man then lit several matches and threw them into the money slot in an attempt to set the booth on fire, police said. He then lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it at the booth.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black coat and hat, fleeing to the A/C platform.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the man using his hand and fingers to simulate a gun and pointing it in the direction off camera.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.