Four men are facing theft charges in connection to filing bogus Superstorm Sandy aid claims, according to New Jersey authorities.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Thursday that Brian Kotowich of Beach Haven, New Jersey, Charles Licastro of Pine Brook, New Jersey, Anthony Novello of Forked River, New Jersey, and Thomas Alquilino of Yonkers, New York, are facing charges after filing fraudulent applications to receive federal relief funds.

These latest arrests have brought the number of people charged for fraudulent applications related to Superstorm Sandy aid funds to reach 116 since March 2014.

Authorities say that these 116 people allegedly diverted more than $7 million in relief funds, but through prosecution they have since recovered more than $2.2 million.

“Any fraud against public assistance programs is deplorable, but these thefts were especially egregious because they diverted funds intended for victims left homeless by one of the most devastating storms in New Jersey history,” Grewal said in a statement.

According to Grewal, Kotowich allegedly filed fraudulent applications following Superstorm Sandy for FEMA assistance and state grants and received about $187,881 in relief funds

Kotowich, 57, allegedly claimed in his application that a home he owns on West Connecticut Avenue in Beach Haven, which was damaged by Superstorm Sandy, was his primary residence when Sandy struck, but allegedly his primary residence at the time was in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Officials say the Beach Haven property was an investment property that was unoccupied at the time.

Kotowich is charged with second-degree theft by deception.

His attorney, Stephen McGuckin, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Licastro, 64, also allegedly filed fraudulent applications following Superstorm Sandy for FEMA assistance and state grants and received about $183,870 in relief funds.

Allegedly, Licastro also falsely claimed in his applications that a home he owns on Boat Point Drive in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, which was damaged by Superstorm Sandy, was his primary residence. However, Licastro’s primary residence at the time of the storm was in Pine Brook, officials say, adding that the Point Pleasant house was a seasonal and weekend property.

Licastro is charged with second-degree theft by deception.

His attorney, John Roberts, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Additionally, Novello, 63, also filed fraudulent paperwork and received about $169,334 in relief funds.

Officials say Novello also listed a home he owned in Riverview Drive in Forked River, New Jersey, as his primary home claiming it was damaged when Superstorm Sandy struck, but in reality he lived in Clark, New Jersey.

Grewel says since then Novello has moved into the Forked River property, but at the time of the storm it was a seasonal and weekend property.

Novello is also facing a second-degree theft by deception charge.

Attorney information for Novello was not immediately known.

Alquilino allegedly obtained $150,000 by also filing false paperwork claiming a property he owns in Point Pleasant was his main residence. However, he lived in Yonkers, New York, at the time of the storm, officials say.

Alquilino was charged with second-degree theft by deception as well.

His attorney, Edward Bertucio, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“In order to repair vacation or investment properties, these defendants allegedly stole funds that were strictly intended for victims who needed to rebuild or restore their primary homes,” Veronica Allende, director of the Division of Criminal Justice, said in a statement.