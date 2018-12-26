Four Dead in Garden State Parkway Crash as Car Hits Tanker Truck - NBC New York
Four Dead in Garden State Parkway Crash as Car Hits Tanker Truck

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Four people died in a collision involving a car and tanker truck on the Garden State Parkway early Wednesday

    • Their identities and ages weren't immediately known; all four were pronounced dead at the scene

    • It was not immediately clear what the tanker was hauling; a cause of the crash is under investigation

    Four people died in a collision involving a car and a tanker truck on the Garden State Parkway early Wednesday, authorities say.

    New Jersey State Police, in a tweet, said they responded at 2:50 a.m. to the wreck on the southbound side of the parkway by mile marker 81.3, near Berkeley Township.

    "4 confirmed fatalities to occupants of car. No injuries to TT driver," the state police tweeted.

    As of the tweet, which was just before 6 a.m., only the right lane of the parkway was closed. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities and ages weren't immediately known. 

    Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a small, white car sticking out at an angle from the right rear corner of the tanker. 

    It was not immediately clear what the tanker was hauling. A cause of the crash is under investigation. 

