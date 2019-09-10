Fotis Dulos' Legal Team Requests Jennifer Dulos' Medical Records

An arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos reveals detailed information about what they believe happened on the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

The legal team for Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, has filed a motion requesting access to Jennifer’s medical records.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She was in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with Fotis at the time of her disappearance. Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are facing charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the case.

In the new filing, Fotis’ legal team requests billing records and medical reports related to a series of tests and work done from February through April 2019 and makes the suggestion that Jennifer could have been pregnant or suffering a life-threatening illness.

In a statement to NBC New York, Fotis’ attorney Norm Pattis said “We are entitled to legitimate questions and are determined to get those answers.”

New Drama with Girlfriend in Missing CT Mom Case

After two nearly identical charges were levied against Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Traconis, there is speculation she may have flipped on him. But Dulos' lawyer believes she is lying. NBC 4 New York’s Sarah Wallace reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 6, 2019)

“In the year prior to her disappearance, Ms. Dulos had dramatically lost more than thirty pounds, and commented to friends and family that she had gone from 120 pounds to a mere 88. The billing records and coding are consistent with pregnancy testing, as well as testing that would have been required before treating for life-threatening or terminal illnesses that would require chemotherapy, radiation, and other similarly toxic treatments,” the motion reads.The motion claims that the information may offer information on Jennifer’s disappearance.

“The defendant seeks the medical records to evaluate whether Ms. Dulos, alarmed by her diagnosis and fearing that she might not be able to raise the children on her own, took steps to cause her own disappearance in such a way as to raise suspicions about Mr. Dulos.”

For weeks, the search for Jennifer has spanned the state and authorities have spent days sifting through trash at a facility Hartford after bags containing Dulos’ blood were found. Law enforcement officials said surveillance video captured two people resembling her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, throwing out bags on Albany Avenue in Hartford that ended up in the trash plant.

Fotis and Troconis were both charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to the missing person report in May found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts at Jennifer’s New Canaan home.

According to the most recent court documents, Jennifer’s blood was found on the seat of a pick-up belonging to his employee, the same truck investigators believe Fotis drove to and from New Canaan the day Jennifer went missing.

Jennifer’s mother Gloria Farber has been granted temporary custody of the couple’s children.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.