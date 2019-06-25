Fotis Dulos inadvertently crossed over the state line into New York on Monday, according to one of this attorneys.

The estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos crossed state lines into New York on Monday, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation, which could be a violation of the conditions of his release.

Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have each been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

Fotis was released on a $500,000 bond on June 11 after pleading not guilty to the charges. His conditions for release included wearing a GPS monitoring device and to stay within the state of Connecticut. Sources confirm that the court is aware that he crossed the border into New York.

An attorney representing Fotis told NBC Connecticut ""(Fotis) was directed by Waze to avoid a major accident and briefly veered into New York unbeknownst to him on his way to a property he owns in New Canaan."

One of Fotis’ attorneys, Norm Pattis, has stressed that his client is presumed innocent.

Jennifer has been missing for over a month. According to court documents, when police searched her home, they found blood, and investigators believe she was the victim of a serious physical assault. Her disappearance is considered a missing persons case.

City surveillance cameras captured a man police said matched the appearance of Fotis throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer disappeared.

Jennifer, who moved from Farmington to New Canaan after filing for divorce, was last seen while dropping off her children at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24. Since Jennifer disappeared, her children have been living with her mother.

Investigators have spent the better part of the last month searching for clues related to Jennifer's disappearance at locations all over the state.

As the search continues, police have dedicated a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and an email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov, to the investigation. Police have also set up a tipline, 203-594-3544.