NYC's Largest Food & Drink Festival Returns to Citi Field Next Weekend

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The second annual World’s Fare is set to take place May 18 and 19 in Citi Field parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days

    • The World’s Fare is the largest cultural food & drink event in New York City

    • The event will feature over 100 food vendors and 50 beers representing over 100 cultures from around the world

    The massively delectable food and drink festival The World’s Fare is returning to Queens later this month.

    The second annual World’s Fare is set to take place May 18 and 19 in the Citi Field parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

    The World’s Fare is the largest cultural food and drink event in New York City, with more than 100 food vendors and 50 beers representing 100+ cultures from around the world.

    The event will feature curated chefs, restaurants and street food vendors selling their food, an international beer garden offering unlimited tastings of  international beers, cocktail bars, and shopping pavilion.

    Additionally, there will also be live music, cultural dance, art installations, martial arts demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, kids activities and more.

    The foodie haven kicked off last year as a re-imagined version of the famed New York World’s Fair held at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park over 50 years ago.

    The 1964 World’s Fair was hosted in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park and was themed “Peace Through Understanding.” Millions of visitors attended the fair to explore the countries that were represented from around the world.

    For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

