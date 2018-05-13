Wall Collapses Behind Large NYC Apartment Building

Firefighters respond to Bailey Avenue in the Bronx. The inset photo shows a wall that collapsed behind the building.

A retaining wall collapsed behind a large apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, forcing the first floor of the building to be evacuated.

Rescuers were trying to determine whether anyone was trapped, the NYPD said.

Part of a 60-foot wall collapsed behind a building on Bailey Avenue in the Jerome Park neighborhood, just a block from the Major Deegan Expressway.

The NYPD said the first floor of the building was being evacuated.

Deyanelin Galvez, who lives in the building, took video on her phone of a collapsed wall behind the building. On the video, she says the building had been working on the back area of the yard "and now the whole thing has collapsed."

"Outrageous," she said. "I knew that was going to happen."

The Department of Buildings was responding.

