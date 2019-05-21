What to Know The NYPD is looking for a group of teenagers who allegedly attacked an NYC off-duty firefighter who spotted them harassing an older couple

The firefighter ended up with broken teeth and a concussion following the attack on the Upper East Side Saturday

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a half-dozen smiling teenagers who allegedly attacked an off-duty firefighter who tried to stop them from harassing an elderly couple in Manhattan over the weekend.

The 38-year-old firefighter walked up to the group -- three girls, three boys -- when he spotted them messing with the couple on East 86th Street Saturday morning, authorities say. He tried to get them to stop, then one of the teens punched him and pushed him to the ground, where the teen kept hitting him.

The firefighter ended up with broken teeth and a concussion; he was taken to a hospital for treatment. No further details on the elderly couple were available.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspects, thought to be 15 to 17 years old, skipping and smiligng down the sidewalk. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

