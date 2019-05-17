Fire at Pool Chemical Company Shuts Down New Jersey's Pulaski Skyway - NBC New York
Fire at Pool Chemical Company Shuts Down New Jersey's Pulaski Skyway

The Pulaski Skyway was shut down in both directions due to the fire in Kearny, with the smoke making the bridge seemingly impassable

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A fire at a pool chemical company in New Jersey has left smoke billowing up in massive plumes, shutting down a nearby highway.

    The Pulaski Skyway was shut down in both directions due to the fire in Kearny, with the smoke making the bridge seemingly impassable. The outbound covered roadway of the Holland Tunnel was also closed as a result of the smoke.

    The fire boke out around 10 p.m. Friday on Jacobus Avenue. The smoke could be seen as far away as Bay Ridge and other areas of Brooklyn.

    It is unclear what is burning inside the company.

    The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management out a statement on Twitter asking resident to keep their windows closed, with the air quality a concern given the chemicals present at the company.

