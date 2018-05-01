NJ Driver Smashes Into Parked Cars, SUV Goes Up in Flames - NBC New York
NJ Driver Smashes Into Parked Cars, SUV Goes Up in Flames

Published 2 hours ago

    Raw Footage Shows Fiery Aftermath of NJ Crash

    Raw video captures the fiery aftermath of a dramatic crash in Garfield, New Jersey. (Published 2 hours ago)

    At least one person was hurt in a fiery New Jersey crash that involved multiple parked cars early Tuesday, authorities say. 

    Police in Garfield say they got a call about the accident on MacArthur Avenue around 2 a.m. 

    Footage from the scene showed an SUV entirely engulfed in flames. Later, only a charred carcass of a vehicle was visible, water puddling around it, after firefighters doused the flames. 

    It wasn't clear how many parked vehicles were damaged, nor was the extent of that damage immediately clear. A cause of the accident is under investigation.

