Ferry Captain-Turned-Firefighter Who Helped Hundreds on 9/11 Dies of Illness - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Ferry Captain-Turned-Firefighter Who Helped Hundreds on 9/11 Dies of Illness

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    9/11 Victims Honored at St. Patrick's Day Parade

    The FDNY's 343 Honor Company holds one flag for every firefighter killed on Sept. 11, 2001. A moment of silence is held at every St. Patrick's Day Parade to honor those who died on 9/11. (Published Saturday, March 17, 2018)

    What to Know

    • A ferry boat captain who evacuated hundreds of people from Lower Manhattan on 9/11 died

    • He reportedly died of cancer believed to be related to the toxic fumes at Ground Zero

    • The 45-year-old joined the FDNY in 2003

    An FDNY firefighter who helped hundreds of people escape Lower Manhattan when he was a ferry boat captain on Sept. 11, 2001 died of a related illness, officials said.

    Marine Pilot Thomas Phelan of FDNY Marine Company 9 died Friday, according to officials.

    Faces of the Fallen: 32 FDNY Heroes Die of 9/11 IllnessesFaces of the Fallen: 32 FDNY Heroes Die of 9/11 Illnesses

    Phelan joined the FDNY in 2003, less than two years after he evacuated scores of people during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

    Phelan was working as a Statue of Liberty ferry captain during the attack and used his boat to help people escape to the other side of the Hudson River, according to New York State Sen. Martin Golden.


    “Thomas will always be remembered as a true New York City hero,” Golden said in a Facebook post.

    The 45-year-old died of cancer believed to be related to his exposure to poisonous fumes at Ground Zero, the Daily News reported.

    Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks. More than 6,000 others were wounded. 

    Students Say Sept. 11 Caused CancerStudents Say Sept. 11 Caused Cancer

    More than 5,000 cancer diagnoses have been linked to the toxic debris left behind after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack -- and at least a dozen former students at lower Manhattan high schools say they are among those affected. Michael George reports.
    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us